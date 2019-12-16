Friendsical the Friends parody musical to embark on new 2020 tour

The Friends parody musical, Friendsical, will embark on a new tour in 2020, it has been announced.

Friendsical follows what happens when Ross' wife leaves him for another woman and Rachel runs back into his life. It features songs such as "(He's her) Lobster!", "Richard's Moustache" and "You're Over Me? When Were You Under Me?". The current production first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 before embarking on a tour.

The 2020 tour will visit Bromley, Poole, Peterborough, Barnstaple, Cardiff, Guildford, Huddersfield, Leicester, Oldham, Bradford, Coventry, Dartford, Sheffield and Aberdeen. Further dates will be announced at a later date.

Two cast members will return from the original run – Thomas Mitchells (Chandler) and Ally Retberg (Phoebe), with Ewan Gillies (Ross), Alexandra Robinson (Rachel) Tanya Shields (Monica) and Joshua Steel (Joey) joining the show, alongside Calum Gulvin and Stephanie MacGaraidh as ensemble.

The show, which has been updated since its last run, is directed by Miranda Larson, with designs by Anthony Lamble, lighting by Dom Jeffery, sound by Julian Butler, musical composition by Barrie Bignold, choreography by Darren Carnall, casting by Anne Vosser and associate choreography by Michael Vinsen.

The tour kicks off at the Churchill Theatre on 20 February.