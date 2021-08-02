Curve Leicester to stage free outdoor performances in August

Curve in Leicester has revealed plans for a special series of outdoor performances as part of their "Curve in the Square" initiative.

Featuring acts from music to dance and spoken word, the shows will take place on Friday 6, Saturday 7, Friday 13, Friday 20, Saturday 21, Friday 27 and Saturday 28 August. All shows will be free with audiences also able to purchase hot and cold drinks and snacks.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster commented: "It is always a joy to collaborate with the city council and BID Leicester on events like Curve on the Square, which brings us all together and celebrates the rich culture and diversity of our great city.

"Emerging from the pandemic, now more than ever, we all have a role to play in ensuring our city centre is alive once more, bringing us all together to enjoy free live performances by our superb local artists and community groups. Let's hope the sun shines!"

Supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Reopening High Streets Safely programme, the line-up for the scheme is to be revealed soon.

A free community poetry exhibition will also be presented inside the theatre over the coming weeks.