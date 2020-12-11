Curve Leicester to remain closed throughout January – cancelling two productions

Curve Leicester has revealed that it has been forced to cancel its January productions while uncertainty remains over ongoing tier restrictions.

In a new statement, the theatre revealed that its upcoming stagings of Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual and the Turbine Theatre's concert production of Hair will not be taking place early in the new year.

The venue hopes to stage Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual in the future, with full refunds available. From later this month, the venue will be streaming a recorded version of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Christopher Hampton and Don Black's iconic musical Sunset Boulevard

Their production of The Color Purple is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.