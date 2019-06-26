T'Shan Williams and the cast of The Color Purple in rehearsals

We paid a visit to Curve in Leicester to get a behind the scenes look at the cast of The Color Purple in rehearsals.

This new UK production is the first to be created outside of London, and has direction by Tinuke Craig.

Heathers star T'Shan Williams plays Celie alongside Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and Delroy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

The Color Purple tells the story of heroine Celie over 40 years as she finds her place in the world. The show was staged by the Menier Chocolate Factory in 2013 in its first international production which then transferred to Broadway and ran until 2017.

The production has set and costume design by Alex Lowde, musical supervision by Alex Parker, orchestrations by Martin Higgins, choreography by Mark Smith, lighting design by Joshua Pharo, sound design by Tom Marshall, hair and make-up design by Cynthia De La Rosa and casting by Kay Magson.

The Color Purple runs from 28 June to 13 July at Curve Leicester, before transferring to Birmingham Hippodrome where it runs from 16 to 20 July.