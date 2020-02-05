Clive Rowe joins Sister Act with Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Saunders and Brenda Edwards

Clive Rowe will join Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Saunders and Brenda Edwards in Sister Act both on tour and in London.

The award-winning actor, who has starred in Guys and Dolls and Blues in the Night, will take on the role of Eddie Souther in the show when it opens at Curve Leicester on 21 April. He will appear on tour alongside Edwards in Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester and will then join the show at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith when it opens on 21 July.

Academy Award-winner Goldberg will play the lead role of Deloris Van Cartier, with BAFTA Award-winner Saunders as Mother Superior, when the show arrives in London. Edwards will play the role of Van Cartier for Thursday matinee performances in London. Casting for Mother Superior on tour and the remainder of the company will be revealed soon.

The musical is taken from the 1992 film of the same name and tells the story of a singer hidden in a convent for protection after she witnesses a murder.

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, set design by Morgan Large, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt, with further names to be revealed.

After its run in London the show will visit Birmingham, Dublin, Cardiff, Ipswich, Stoke, Darlington, Liverpool, Nottingham and Milton Keynes.

An extra week of performances for the London shows will go on sale on Friday 7 February.