Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in rehearsals ahead of new tour

Rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming touring production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, co-produced by Curve Leicester, Liverpool Everyman and English Touring Theatre.

Directed by Anthony Almeida, winner of the 2019 Royal Theatrical Support Trust (RTST) Sir Peter Hall Director Award, it opens at Curve on 3 September (press night 8 September) and will then tour venues across England and Wales. Rosanna Vize designs the set for the production, with associate designs and costume designs from Sarah Mercadé. Joshua Gadsby will provide lighting designs, Giles Thomas will compose new music and create the sound design, and movement direction will come from Gemma Payne.

Siena Kelly and Oliver Johnstone

The company

The company

Siena Kelly and Oliver Johnstone

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play sees the entire Pollitt family meet up for Big Daddy's 65th birthday in Mississippi. As shattering truths threaten to spiral out of control, the family set out to protect themselves, and each other, from falling apart.

Shanaya Rafaat

Suzette Llewellyn and Sam Alexander

Minal Pateel

Siena Kelly and Peter Forbes

Siena Kelly (Adult Material) plays Maggie, with Oliver Johnstone (All My Sons) as Brick. Teresa Banham (The Crown) plays Big Mama and Peter Forbes (Follies) plays Big Daddy. Also in the cast are the cast as Gooper and his wife Mae are Sam Alexander (The Watsons) and Shanaya Rafaat (Jude). Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders) plays Doctor Baugh, with Minal Patel (A Christmas Carol) as Reverend Tooker.

Sam Alexander

Teresa Banham

Oliver Johnstone and Teresa Banham

Siena Kelly and Peter Forbes

After concluding its Curve run on 18 September, the show will visit Liverpool Playhouse (22 September to 2 October), Marlowe Theatre (6 to 9 October), The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich (12 to 16 October), Theatre Clwyd (19 to 23 October), concluding at Mast Mayflower Studios Southampton (26 to 30 October).

Oliver Johnstone

Peter Forbes

Siena Kelly and Oliver Johnstone

Anthony Almeida

The show is cast by Ginner Schiller and the production team is completed by Curve's Birkbeck trainee director Jennifer Lane Baker as assistant director, production manager Sam Paterson, company stage manager Helen Gaynor, deputy stage manager Robyn Clogg and assistant stage manager Zoe Leonard.

Oliver Johnstone

Shanaya Rafaat

Suzette Llewellyn

