Annie to embark on new UK tour

Nikolai Foster's much-loved revival of Annie will embark on a new tour in 2023.

Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan's seminal musical follows a young orphan who is adopted by a billionaire, much to the chagrin of her orphanage's owner.

The musical will open at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 25 February 2023 before visiting Newcastle, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford, Southampton, Dartford, Stoke, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Woking, Cardiff, Bradford, Southend, Bromley and Norwich.

The show has numbers such as "It's the Hard Knock Life", "Easy Street", "I Don't Need Anything But You" and "Tomorrow".

It is directed by Curve's artistic director Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.

The production previously ran in the West End with Miranda Hart as Miss Hannigan.

Casting for the show is to be revealed, with tickets on sale from later this month.