Six star Natalie Pilkington gets engaged live on stage

It's a special moment for theatregoers across the nation right now as venues reopen and shows begin to wow once more.

Leeds spectators at Six had an even more wonderful time over the weekend as they got to witness performer Natalie Pilkington being proposed to live on stage during the curtain call!

As the rest of the team watched on, Pilkington's partner Andy came on stage to deliver a speech and get down on one knee. You best watch the rest for yourselves!

Forget the wives of Henry VIII: Six continues on tour with a new bride-to-be!

You can watch the proposal here: