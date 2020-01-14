Night of the Living Dead – Remix at Leeds Playhouse: first look in rehearsals

Photos have been released offering a first look at the cast of Night of the Living Dead – Remix in rehearsals.

The cast of Night of the Living Dead - Remix

© Edward Waring

The new imitating the dog co-production will run at Leeds Playhouse from 24 January to 15 February. A shot-for-shot recreation of George A Romero's 1968 low-budget independent zombie film, the show tells the story of seven strangers taking refuge from flesh-eating ghouls in an isolated farmhouse.

The cast of Night of the Living Dead - Remix

© Edward Waring

The cast of Night of the Living Dead - Remix

© Edward Waring

The cast – comprised of Laura Atherton, Morgan Bailey, Luke Bigg, William James Holstead, Morven Macbeth, Matt Prendergast and Adela Rajnović – will enter the stage armed with cameras, a box of props and a rail of costumes to recreate the action. The performance will involve 1,076 edits in 95 minutes.

Morgan Bailey

© Edward Waring

Matt Prendergast

© Edward Waring

Night of The Living Dead – Remix will be directed by imitating the dog's co-artistic directors Andrew Quick and Pete Brooks, with design by Laura Hopkins, projection and video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting by Andrew Crofts and original music by James Hamilton. The show is presented courtesy of Image Ten, Inc.

After Leeds, the show tour to Liverpool Playhouse, Exeter Northcott, Theatr Clwyd, Brewery Arts Centre Kendal, Nottingham Playhouse, Dundee Repertory Theatre and HOME, Manchester.

The cast of Night of the Living Dead - Remix

© Edward Waring

The cast of Night of the Living Dead - Remix

© Edward Waring