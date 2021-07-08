Leeds Playhouse announces autumn-winter season shows

Leeds Playhouse has revealed further programming for its autumn and winter season.

The revered theatre will co-produce a revival of August Wilson's Jitney, created alongside Headlong. Tinuke Craig directs the piece, which follows eight men in a racially-segregated post-Vietnam America. The show runs from 16 October to 6 November.

The venue will also provide an online version of Bryony Lavery's adaptation ofOliver Twist, presented alongside Ramps on the Moon. The show runs from 25 October to 21 November, featuring integrated sign language, audio description and captioning.

As previously revealed, also in the season are Ella Hickson's Wendy and Peter and a co-produced version of Dracula, staged with imitating the dog, as well as Red Ladder's My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored. Northern Ballet's production of David Nixon's Dangerous Liaisons will run from 2 to 11 September, set to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

From 10 to 18 September, Luke Barnes and Alexander Ferris alongside refugees Mo and Hossein create Freedom Project, exploring the realities of those feeling danger to make a home in a UK.

Artistic director James Brining said: "Our building is massively diminished when it's not populated by artists, performers, storytellers, theatre-makers, colleagues, friends, participants, partners, supporters and audiences – all the people who make the Playhouse a vibrant hub of creativity for the city, the region and beyond.

Leeds Playhouse was formed half a century ago as a theatre for the people and we have emerged from lockdown more determined than ever to honour and develop this ethos through our work, our reach and our welcome."