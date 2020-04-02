imitating the dog to stream Night of The Living Dead™ - Remix and other archive shows

Hit theatre company imitating the dog will put its recent show Night of The Living Dead™ - Remix online alongside a variety of archive shows from the last 20 years.

The stage version of George A Romero's classic 1968 zombie movie will be released online on 17 April, while the series kicks off tomorrow with the company's production of Oh, The Night!.

Other shows being streamed include Arrivals and Departures (1 May), 6 Degrees Below the Horizon (15 May) and Yorkshire Electric (29 May). Further productions will be announced through social media in the coming weeks.

All shows can be seen on a Pay-What-You-Like basis, with Simon Wainwright, co-artistic director of imitating the dog saying: "With the end of our own Night of The Living Dead™ - Remix tour cancelled and so, so many events and performances now postponed we thought we'd make some of our past shows available for people to watch online.

"We're in a lucky position to have some fantastic recordings of past work, mostly filmed by our friends Shot by Sodium. It's obviously no substitute for the real thing but in these isolated days, and until we can get together in a room again, we hope these videos will provide joy, thinking and entertainment in equal measure."

The shows will be available here.