Charlie and the Chocolate Factory releases rehearsal images

Leeds Playhouse has released rehearsal images for the upcoming revival of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory which is set to begin performances there next month and embark on a major UK tour from February.

The musical, which blends songs from the iconic 1971 film such as "The Candy Man" and "Pure Imagination" as well as new tunes by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, has a book by David Greig. It is directed by James Brining.





The company of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

© Johan Persson





The cast is led by Gareth Snook as Willy Wonka with Amelia Minto, Isaac Sugden, Kayleen Nguema and Noah Walton sharing the role of Charlie Buckets in Leeds.

The famous five golden ticket winners include Kazmin Borrer as Veruca Salt, Teddy Hinde as Mike Teavee, Marisha Morgan as Violet Beauregarde and Robin Simões Da Silva as Augustus Gloop.

The loving Bucket family all live happily together in a tiny house with only one bed, which the four grandparents share. Grandpa Joe will be played by Michael D'Cruze, Grandpa George by Christopher Howell, Grandma Josephine by Kate Milner Evans, Grandma Georgina by Julie Mullins and Mrs Bucket by Leonie Spilsbury.

Completing the company are Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Josh Donovan, Ewan Gillies, Lucy Hutchinson, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan Macdonald, Julie Mullins, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Lewis Rae, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.





Ewan Gillies (Jerry), Marisha Morgan (Violet Beauregarde) and Julie Mullins (Granda Georgina)

© Johan Persson





The creative team also includes music supervisor and orchestrator David Shrubsole, set and costume designer Simon Higlett, choreographer Emily Jane Boyle, musical director Ellen Campbell, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Mike Walker, video designer Simon Wainwright, illusions designer Chris Fisher, casting director Jim Arnold (Jim Arnold Casting), children's casting director Emily and LJ (Keston and Keston), orchestral manager Sylvia Addison (Music Solutions Limited), voice coach Eleanor Manners, associate director Priya Patel Appleby, associate choreographer Natasha Volley, associate video designer David Callanan, rehearsal pianist and children's MD Jamie Noar and assistant director Karlene Wray.





Issac Sugden (Charlie Bucket) and Leonie Spilsbury (Mrs Bucket)

© Johan Persson





Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs in Leeds from 18 November 2022 to 28 January 2023, before heading to Milton Keynes Theatre (9 February to 5 March), His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (15 to 26 March), Edinburgh Playhouse (29 March to 15 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (19 to 29 April), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (3 to 20 May), Canterbury Marlowe Theatre (24 May to 3 June), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (7 to 18 June), Manchester Palace Theatre (4 to 30 July), Sunderland Empire (2 to 13 August), Mayflower, Southampton (16 August to 3 September), Hull New Theatre (6 to 16 September), Bristol Hippodrome (20 September to 8 October), Birmingham Hippodrome (17 October to 5 November) and Liverpool Empire (8 to 26 November).

Tickets for selected dates are on sale below.





Leonie Spilsbury (Mrs Bucket) and Amelia Minto (Charlie Bucket)

© Johan Persson

Michael D'Cruze (Grandpa Joe) and Kayleen Nguema (Charlie Bucket)

© Johan Persson

Kazmin Borrer (Veruca Salt) and Patrick King (Ensemble)

© Johan Persson

Teddy Hinde (Mike Teavee)

© Johan Persson