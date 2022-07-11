Autumn tour cast for Blood Brothers unveiled

As it prepares for its autumn tour, the Blood Brothers website has revealed upcoming cast members set for the open road.

The tour is set to open with three nights at Theatre Royal Windsor on 28 July, before visiting Belfast, Perth, Milton Keynes, Leeds, Wolverhampton, Sunderland, Stoke, Carlisle, Blackpool, Salford, Liverpool, Dartford, Aylesbury and Cardiff, where it completes its journey on 3 December.

Niki Colwell Evans will play the role of Mrs Johnstone, with Richard Munday as the Narrator, Sean Jones as Mickey, Jay Worley as Eddie, Paula Tappenden as Mrs Lyons, Tim Churchill as Mr Lyons, Carly Burns as Linda, Timothy Lucas as Sammy, Grace Galloway as Donna Marie/ Miss Jones, Jacob Yolland as Postman / Bus Conductor, Josh Capper as the Neighbour, Melissa Potts as Brenda, Andy Owens as Perkins and Nick Wilkes as Policeman / Teacher.

Bill Kenwright and Bob Tomson's production of Willy Russell's seminal musical has been touring the nation for many moons, and features musical direction by Matt Malone, sound by Dan Samson, set and costume by Andy Walmsley and lighting by Nick Richings.

The show tells the story of two brothers, separated at birth, whose lives collide in a tumultuous tragedy. It features such numbers as "Marilyn Monroe" and "Tell Me It's Not True".

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.