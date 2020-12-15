The Greatest Play in the History of the World… starring Julie Hesmondhalgh to tour from next month

Julie Hesmondhalgh's hit play The Greatest Play in the History of the World… will embark on a brand new tour in January 2021.

The piece, which initially ran at the Traverse Theatre, is written by Hesmondhalgh's writer husband Ian Kershaw with direction by Raz Shaw. Hesmondhalgh was awarded The Stage Edinburgh Award for her performance when the piece first opened.

It will be presented in a socially distanced fashion at the Hull Truck Theatre from 29 January to 6 February, Chester Storyhouse from 10 to 14 February, York Theatre Royal from 16 to 20 February, Liverpool Playhouse from 23 to 27 February, Nottingham Playhouse from 1 to 4 March, Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough from 9 to 13 March and Theatre By the Lake, 16 to 20 March.

The play received a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, with Sarah Crompton saying: "It is a lovely thing that, in its own quiet way, makes you feel better about the world by reminding you of its wonder."

It has design by Naomi Kuyck-Cohen, lighting by Jack Knowles and sound by Mark Melville.