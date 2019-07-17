Harold Pinter's No Man's Land to tour the UK

A new production of Harold Pinter's No Man's Land will tour the UK from 5 September 2019.

Directed by London Classic Theatre's artistic director Michael Cabot, the piece will open at Oldham Coliseum and tour to 22 venues over the space of two months.

Cast in the show are Nicholas Gasson (Wings), Joel Macey (The Mousetrap), Graham O'Mara (Government Inspector) and Moray Treadwell (Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em).

Cabot said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be working on No Man's Land. It's my sixth time directing a Pinter play so it goes without saying I'm a huge admirer of his work. The terrific success of Jamie Lloyd's recent Pinter at the Pinter season has reinforced how his writing still has the power to intrigue and resonate with audiences today and we're very excited about carrying the torch around the UK this autumn."

The tour has design by Bek Palmer with lighting by Andy Grange.