Dreamgirls announces new 2021 tour dates

The hit musical, which had its West End premiere in December 2016, follows The Dreams, a group of young singers living in the 1960s and trying to find fame and fortune. It has book by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale.

The production has direction by Casey Nicholaw with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Richard Brooker, hair design by Josh Marquette and music supervision by Nick Finlow. It was nominated for five WhatsOnStage Awards, winning one, and six Tony Awards, winning two.

The tour will commence at Bristol HIppodrome on 12 September 2020 before dates at Milton Keynes Theatre (6 to 17 October), Blackpool Winter Gardens (27 October to 7 November), Her Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen (10 to 21 November), Edinburgh Playhouse (24 November to 5 December) and Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (8 December to 2 January 2021).

It will then go on to visit Sunderland (12 to 23 January), Hull (26 January to 6 February), Nottingham (9 to 20 February), Liverpool (23 February to 6 March), Norwich (16 to 27 March), Canterbury (30 March to 10 April) and Leeds (13 April to 1 May).

When the show first opened in the West End, WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton awarded it four stars, saying it was: "a joy-filled corrective, full of panache and passion."