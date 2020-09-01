WhatsOnStage at Home: Our guide to get you through lockdown and beyond

Theatres might currently be on shutdown and we’re all cooped up at home, but there are lots of ways to access amazing theatre, along with stage-y things to keep you entertained, from the comfort of your own sofa. From thrilling livestreams (often free) to brain teasing quizzes to fun videos from your favourite theatrical superstars and not forgetting all the latest news and ways you can support the theatre community. We'll make sure you don't miss a thing!