WhatsOnStage at home
WhatsOnStage at Home: Our guide to get you through lockdown and beyond
Theatres might currently be on shutdown and we’re all cooped up at home, but there are lots of ways to access amazing theatre, along with stage-y things to keep you entertained, from the comfort of your own sofa. From thrilling livestreams (often free) to brain teasing quizzes to fun videos from your favourite theatrical superstars and not forgetting all the latest news and ways you can support the theatre community. We'll make sure you don't miss a thing!
First things first...
Fancy accessing a FREE livestream from the comfort of your own home?
Marvellous musicals heading to the West End later this year
Performances begin:
Performances begin:
Performances begin:
Performances begin:
Get listening and reading with our pick of theatrical gems
Turn on the TV and get lost in these musical films and musical-themed shows
Perfect plays to get excited about later this year
Performances begin:
Performances begin:
Get the lowdown on lockdown from theatrical superstars, creatives and producers
Raise your spirits with videos from your favourite shows and stars
Don't forget all your beloved shows that will be back soon
Have a go at one of our quizzes to test your stage-y knowledge
Have a read of our fun features to keep you entertained
Enjoy a star-studded concert later this year
One Night Only:
One Night Only: