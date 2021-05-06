The Addams Family tour announces further casting and new dates

Further casting has been revealed for The Addams Family musical, set to kick off its tour in Woking at New Victoria Theatre on 17 August 2021.

Based on the cult classic franchise of the same name, the show will also visit Milton Keynes (31 August to 4 September), Dartford (7 to 11 September), Salford (14 to 18 September), Glasgow (21 to 25 September), Stoke (12 to 16 October), Liverpool (19 to 23 October), Nottingham (9 to 13 November), Cardiff (16 to 20 November), Sheffield (23 to 27 November), Birmingham (16 to 22 January), Edinburgh (25 to 29 January), Bradford (1 to 5 February), Newcastle (8 to 12 February), Oxford (15 to 19 February) and Bromley (1 to 5 March).

Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely will revive their much loved roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Kingsley Morton will play Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks Grandma, Sean Kingsley Mal Beineke and Kara Lane Alice Beineke. Also in the cast will be Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman. Further casting is to be announced.

The piece will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.