The Last Five Years outdoor revival to run at the Minack Theatre

A new outdoor production of The Last Five Years will open at the Minack Theatre in Cornwall in September, WhatsOnStage can exclusively reveal.

Jason Robert Brown's hit musical, which has a cast of two, will be presented as part of the Minack Theatre's socially distanced summer season, which commenced last month.

The piece will be directed by Omar F Okai (Ruthless, Purlie, Five Guys Named Moe Frankfurt) and follows a half-decade-long relationship, being told from two different perspectives. Casting for the piece is to be revealed soon, with a six-piece band appearing in the show.

Executive director of the Minack, Zoë Curnow, said: "I am delighted that David, Chris and Ben have secured the rights to bring The Last Five Years to the Minack in September. We were really keen to have a musical in our amended 2020 programme and really look forward to welcoming them all to the Cornish cliffs!"

Okai added: "We need to start looking to the future of theatre and I am so happy to be directing and working with a brilliant team on creating a fresh new look at The Last Five Years and bringing it to the Minack Theatre. Live theatre will be back and this is the start."

The production's creative team includes musical director Leo Munby (Gypsy, Dogfight), set and lighting designer Andrew Exeter (High Fidelity, Once On This Island) with associate designer Natalia Alvarez (Debut Festival, Paperboy) and assistant director Rebecca Wicking (Hair, A Tale of Two Cities and Rent).

Tickets will be available via the Minack Theatre website, with the show running for a week from 14 to 19 September.