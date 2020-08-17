Exeter Northcott reveals plans for festive Treasure Island this Christmas

Exeter Northcott has unveiled plans for staging a festive show this winter season.

From 9 December to 9 January, the venue will mount a special production of Treasure Island, presented by theatre company Le Navet Bete.

The piece, based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic, was formerly shown at Plymouth's Athenaeum last year, with company member Al Dunn saying: "Exeter is our home town. It's where we started off as a company making work in studio spaces and performing on the High Street. Since then the scale of our work has grown massively: we tour midscale venues nationally and internationally and the quality of the production – the set, costumes, music – combined with a whopping dose of silliness enables us to offer a fantastic theatrical experience."

The venue has had to put its conventional pantomime on hold due to uncertainty around the reopening of theatres without social distancing, but plans to seat audiences for Treasure Island in 'bubbles'.

Last month the Culture Secretary revealed that it may not be until November that venues can know if it's possible to perform without social distancing.