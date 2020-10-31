Sean Connery has died aged 90

Actor Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, it has been announced by the BBC.

The award-winning actor, best known for playing James Bond across a number of films, actually begin his acting career on stage when, to supplement his income, he worked backstage at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh. He later went on to star in a production of South Pacific in 1953, eventually performing in the role of Buzz Adams across the UK.

Other stage roles included Witness for the Prosecution, and Point of Departure, both at the Q Theatre (which, now closed, was in Brentford). He also appeared in The Bacchae and Anna Christie, both at the Oxford Playhouse.

From there, his film career took off with a variety of roles before he became 007 in Dr No. Since then he has appeared in major franchises such as Indiana Jones, Marnie , The Hunt for Red October and The League of Gentlemen.

During his life Connery worked in the Navy, as a lorry diver, an artist's model and a body builder, as well as a boxer. He was also a keen footballer.

Connery continued to dabble in stage matters throughout his life, producing the 1998 Broadway run of Yasmina Reza's Art.

No cause of death has been announced.