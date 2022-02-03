Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar cast confirmed

Casting is now complete for the upcoming world premiere of Roald Dahl's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

The company includes David Rankine (Carry Me Home) as the titular character, alongside Eve Buglass (Paperboy) as Mary, Johndeep More (The Kite Runner) as Imhrat Khan, Rosalind Sydney (The Nest) as Dr Jane Cartwright and Dave Fishley (The Fifth Element) as Michael. Myles Sembi will serve as an understudy for the production.

Presented by Helen Milne Productions, Perth Theatre and The Roald Dahl Story Company, Rob Drummond's play, adapted from Dahl's 1977 collection of seven short stories entitled The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (and Six More), is directed by Ben Harrison.

The piece follows "an idle playboy who longs for even more money… a teenage girl who longs for online fame... and a conjuror who longs to be believed" and promises Dahl's darkly mischievous signature tone, as well as magic and illusions.

Recommended for ages 11 and above, the production opens at the Perth Theatre from 24 March to 2 April 2022, before heading to Stirling's Macrobert Arts Centre (7 to 10 April) and Eden Court in Inverness (15 to 17 April).



