Pitlochry Festival Theatre announces ensemble for summer season

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the summer ensemble for its upcoming 70th anniversary season.

Taking place in the Perthshire venue's outdoor amphitheatre and riverside bandstand, the season opens at the end of this month.

The 22-strong ensemble will feature Jane McCarry, Colin McCredie, Lauren Samuels, Daniel Boys, Richard Colvin, Brian Ferguson, Beth Frieden, Connor Going, Katie Grosset, Barrie Hunter and Nicholas Karimi, alongside playwright Jo Clifford.

It also includes Kate Milner-Evans, soprano Colleen Nicoll, writer Lesley Orr, Lana Pheutan, David Rankine, Kirsty Stuart, Ali Watt and Fiona Wood.

Productions will include the stage premiere of David Greig's Adventures with the Painted People (10 June to 4 July), Hannah Lavery's new one-person adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde (18, 26, 28 August and 1, 8 September); Mark Powell's new adaptation of The Wind in the Willows (July to September); A Night by the River Tay (various dates between 14 July to 3 September) and Jo Clifford and Lesley Orr's new promenade production Requiem (15 to 18 September) which celebrates the lives of those lost during the pandemic.

Pitlochry's artistic director Elizabeth Newman said: "I am over the moon to be able to share news of our summer ensemble. An extraordinary group of actors will be coming together to create our 70th anniversary summer season."