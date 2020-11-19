Lin-Manuel Miranda and more provide signed goods for Edinburgh Fringe fundraiser

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced a "Fringemas Fundraiser" to help raise money during the winter season.

The scheme aims to raise £25,000 for the society, which hopes to bring the festival back next summer for audiences. The funds will support artists and participants.

There will be festive rewards up for grabs for those taking part, including a limited-edition Hamilton poster signed by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (who appeared at the Fringe with his rrap improv group Freestyle Love Supreme back in 2005), as well as a signed book by Adam Kay, a signed CD by Camille O'Sullivan, a signed book by Joe Lycett and signed script by Richard Gadd.

You can donate to the scheme here.