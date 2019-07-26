Edinburgh Fringe 'Babies at the Baby Grand' initiative launched for parents, carers and babies

Two special 'Babies at the Baby Grand' performances of Katie Guicciardi's Fox will take place at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Running at the Pleasance Courtyard on 12 and 19 August at 10.45am, the performances will welcome parents, carers and babies and feature complimentary refreshments, alongside soft toys and playmats. Buggies can be stored near the venue in a pram shelter, with babes in arms going free to see the show. There will also be 45 minutes of allocated time for adult conversation before the performance at 11.30.

The scheme is created by producer Becky Barber-Sharp who was part as the first ever parent/carer and baby performance in the West End. She said: "When I had small babies, one of my favourite things to do was to attend Baby Cinema, to have the intellectual and imaginative part of my brain engaged whilst still breast-feeding. As theatre is my first love, enabling parents to enjoy a theatrical experience whilst feeding or bouncing a baby on their knee is something that I would like to share."

Guicciardi's show, which explores new motherhood and what it means to get help, runs at the venue from 31 July to 26 August.

