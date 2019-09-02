Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads cast announced at Chichester Festival Theatre pop-up

Casting has been announced for a revival of Roy Williams' Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads, which comes to the pop-up Chichester Spiegeltent this autumn.

With extremely strong language throughout, Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads takes place in The King George pub just before the England vs Germany World Cup qualifier.

Directed by Nicole Charles (Emilia at Shakespeare's Globe and the Ambassadors Theatre), the cast includes Harold Addo, Makir Ahmed, Dajay Brown, Alexander Cobb, Rob Compton, Kirsty J Curtis, Jennifer Daley, Martyn Ellis, Michael Hodgson, Jack James Ryan, Billy Kennedy, Sian Reese-Williams, Richard Riddell and Mark Springer.

Set design is by Joanna Scotcher, costumes by Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting by Joshua Carr, sound by George Dennis and video by Isaac Madge, with movement direction by Chris Whittaker and fight direction by Kate Waters.

Sing Yer Hearts Out for the Lads plays from 5 October to 2 November.