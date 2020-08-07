Sean Smith to star in socially distanced Portsmouth pantomime this Christmas

While some pantos are being forced to postpone their 2020 productions, King's Theatre in Portsmouth is ploughing ahead with its festive show.

Limiting its 1400-seat venue capacity to 400 (though this may increase if guidance changes) the venue will present Dick Whittington from 28 November to 31 December. All tickets will be priced at £20, with companion and carer tickets for £10.

Today it was revealed that The X Factor finalist Sean Smith (We Will Rock You) will play the titular role alongside the theatre's resident Dame, Jack Edwards, with further names to be revealed.

The venue has put the show on sale, with tickets being currently unreserved so as to allow the theatre to dress the space (ie allocate the seats) in a socially distanced fashion. Two weeks before booked dates, King's Theatre will email ticket holders with details about allocated seats, entrance times and which door to use.

The theatre has also said that all staff will be given PPE if needed, with additional training and an increased daily cleaning regime in place. Free face masks will be available, as will temperature checks and hand sanitiser for all staff, performers and customers. Ice-creams, sweets and drinks will all have to be booked in advance.