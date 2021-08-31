Penelope Keith to star in tour of new play Two Cigarettes in the Dark

Penelope Keith will lead the touring production of Stephen Wyatt's new play Two Cigarettes in the Dark.

Working with director Alan Strachan and designer Simon Higlett, Keith, who has appeared in The Good Life and To the Manor Born on stage, will open the show at Chichester Festival Theatre on 17 February 2022.

The production will then go on to visit Cambridge, Guildford, Cardiff, Richmond, Brighton, Bath and Malvern.

Keith said today: "Following this difficult period for regional theatres I am delighted to be bringing this new play to a group of theatres and audiences who have been important to me over the years. When I read Stephen's touching and amusing play which has at its centre a (rare to find) role for an actress of a certain age, I knew immediately I wanted to play the part and bring this play to audiences across the country."

Produced by Jonathan Church and Cambridge Arts, the show follows a woman, Isabel, who reflects on the hidden regrets and family secrets in her life.

Further cast and creatives are to be revealed.