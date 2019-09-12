Jenna Russell, Giles Terera and more to star in Chichester Festival Theatre charity concert

Chichester Festival Theatre will host a special charity concert on 27 October.

Hosted by the venue's artistic director Daniel Evans, the event will see a variety of musical stars performing for one night only.

Appearing will be Amara Okereke (who recently appeared in the venue's hit revival of Oklahoma!), Jenna Russell (who led the cast of the UK premiere of The Bridges of Madison County at the Menier), Rebecca Trehearn (recent appearances include the actor-musician Kiss Me, Kate at the Watermill) and Giles Terera (who originated the role of Aaron Burr in the West End production of Hamilton). They will be joined by members of the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre.

All proceeds from this unique evening will fund CFT's Young Carers Days this Christmas and other work with vulnerable people in the community.