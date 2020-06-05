Chichester Festival Theatre to present outdoor movies and music in August

Chichester Festival Theatre has announced plans to host a drive-in cinema and outdoor events at the end of August.

The venue, which cancelled its full 2020 season earlier this year due to the pandemic, will work with Chichester Cinema to present a variety of drive-in films in the carpark next to its buildings, as well as outdoor events in Oaklands Park.

According to the venue: "The plans are subject to government guidelines permitting large gatherings outdoors, at a social distance, in three months' time. Arrangements will be put in place for the necessary social distancing, and all rules and guidelines prevalent at the time will be strictly adhered to throughout the event."

Audiences will be able to drive in and watch the films with the audio being played through their car radios.

A full programme of events and films to be screened is to be revealed, with dates set for the Bank Holiday weekend from 28 to 31 August.