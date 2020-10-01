Crave at Chichester Festival Theatre full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for Chichester Festival Theatre's upcoming revival of Sarah Kane's Crave.

Tinuke Craig's production, initially meant to run in the venue's Spiegeltent but now moved to the main auditorium with a limited capacity, will open the theatre's new socially distanced season from 29 October to 7 November. It will also be live-streamed for online audiences from the beginning of November.

Wendy Kweh (Top Girls) and Jonathan Slinger (City of Angels) will join Erin Doherty and Alfred Enoch in the piece, which is designed by Alex Lowde, with lighting by Joshua Drualus Pharo, composition and sound by Anna Clock, video by Ravi Deepres, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

The production of Kane's much-lauded play will run 29 October to 7 November. You can find out more about the venue's new season here.