Watch Welsh West End stars sing "Seasons of Love" from Rent

Another special performance from isolation!

Nationwide
Welsh West End stars

Musical stars from across the UK are using the lockdown as a chance to move their performing talents online!

Today's latest offering is a special rendition of "Seasons of Love" from RENT – sung by Welsh West End stars.

Over the weekend a version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" was released by Irish West End performers – you can watch that here.

