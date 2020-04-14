Watch Welsh West End stars sing "Seasons of Love" from Rent
Another special performance from isolation!
Musical stars from across the UK are using the lockdown as a chance to move their performing talents online!
Today's latest offering is a special rendition of "Seasons of Love" from RENT – sung by Welsh West End stars.
Over the weekend a version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" was released by Irish West End performers – you can watch that here.
Sign up for our daily newsletter for all the latest streaming updates
Loading...