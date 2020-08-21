Theatr Clwyd to be part of Welsh government trials for outdoor shows

First Minister Mark Drakeford has revealed that Theatr Clwyd will take part in Welsh government trials for outdoor events.

Drakeford revealed today: "We will trial three small scale events, in partnership with the events' organisers, local authorities and other stakeholders, to see if they can be carried out in a safe way, with a view to supporting the sector and making the most of the remaining summer months where we can spend time outdoors.

"We will also learn from pilots being conducted across the UK, in reopening professional sport and indoor theatre to supporters and audiences, so we base our decisions on the best possible evidence available. We will continue to talk with event organisers about the possible resumption of some other activities later in the autumn.

"But, for the time being, we need to learn from how we can safely hold outdoor events while maintaining social distancing.

"We will use the next three weeks to continue to engage with those remaining sectors of our economy that remain affected by coronavirus restrictions. I would like to thank the sector representatives for the way they continue to engage, coming out of lockdown will always be harder than going into it - but, together, we will do it in the safest possible way."

The Clwyd events will feature as part of the venue's new outdoor season of shows, where tickets cost £5.

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey added: "Direct conversations and collaboration with government are vital to ensure the survival of the arts. These are baby steps but each step brings us closer to a future where we are all working together to create a truly vibrant and diverse cultural landscape in Wales and beyond."

Open-air shows in England with social distancing have been possible since last month, with major shows including the Open Air Theatre's Jesus Christ Superstar currently running.