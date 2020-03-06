Simon Callow and Clive Francis to star in I'm Sorry Prime Minister I Can't Quite Remember tour

Simon Callow and Clive Francis will star in the world premiere of I'm Sorry Prime Minister I Can't Quite Remember, it was announced today.

Jonathan Lynn writes and directs the play that marks the 40th anniversary of the British satire Yes Minister. The play will act as the final chapter to the TV series, with Callow playing former Prime Minister Jim Hacker and Francis playing former Cabinet Secretary Sir Humphrey Appleby. Further casting and creative team will be announced in due course.

The play will open at the Cambridge Arts Theatre and run from 18 to 27 June, with a press night on 23 June. The UK tour will then visit the Royal and Derngate Northampton (29 June to 4 July), Oxford Playhouse (6 to 11 July), Cheltenham Everyman Theatre (13 to 18 July), The Lowry Salford (20 to 25 July) and Malvern Theatres (27 July to 1 August), with additional dates and venues to be announced.