Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) Jane Austen karaoke adaptation tour: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the Jane Austen-karaoke hybrid show Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) which has opened in previews as part of a major UK tour.

Based on Jane Austen's novel but with more microphones, pop tunes and karaoke, the show initially opened at Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

It now returns for a tour through autumn 2019 and spring 2020. The piece opens at Bristol Old Vic before visiting Northern Stage, Birmingham Rep, Edinburgh Lyceum, Leeds Playhouse and Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

Appearing in the production are Tori Burgess, Christina Gordon, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Isobel McArthur, Meghan Tyler and Felixe Forde.

Blood of the Young and Tron Theatre's piece will be co-produced with Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Northern Stage, Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Oxford Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse.

Directed by Paul Brotherston, the piece is adapted by McArthur.