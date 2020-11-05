Bristol Old Vic announces socially distanced and streamed winter season

Bristol Old Vic has revealed its winter plans.

The venue has confirmed that its previously announced live-stream revival of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk should, government regulation depending, be able to welcome in-situ audiences for its live-streamed run, which will take place from 3 to 5 December. In-theatre tickets will run from £20 with streams from £17. Casting is to be confirmed.

From 8 December to 2 January the theatre has announced plans to present live performances of "chaotic new comedy" Beauty and the Beast from Living Spit to in-theatre audiences. Howard Coggins and Stu McLoughlin will present a two-person version of the classic French tale.

Sharp Teeth will also present an adult-only show Streaming Beauty, available this Christmas via Zoom. The theatre will live-stream a production of Lucy Kirkwood's Hedda courtesy of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, across three nights from 18 to 20 November.

Furthermore, five on-demand archived productions will be available including the venue's festive revival of A Christmas Carol. Featuring John Hopkins as Scrooge, direction by Lee Lyford with music by Gwyneth Herbert, the piece will be joined by four other shows revealed next week.

Artistic xirector Tom Morris said: "Theatres all over the country have responded to the devastation of lockdown with wild invention. From the Minack in Cornwall to Slung Low in Leeds, the rules of theatre have been rewritten on an hourly basis.

"Inspired by our colleagues across the country, we are determined to do whatever is necessary to continue to offer live, inspiring entertainment to our audiences in Bristol, the rest of the UK and even internationally. This varied winter programme is for the audiences and supporters who keep us alive and without whom all our efforts would be pointless.

"Even amid the chaos of this lockdown we are pursuing a series of experiments which will bring laughter, entertainment, music and poeticism to you at home as well as in the theatre. The generosity of donations from the public allowed our work to continue with a string of new commissions in the summer and the experimental reopening of the Courtyard Theatre in our foyer. Now it's our turn to be there for you with live entertainment throughout lockdown and over Christmas. We hope you like this offering."