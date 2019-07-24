Malory Towers stage adaptation: first look photos

Production images have been released for Emma Rice's upcoming stage adaptation of Enid Blyton's Malory Towers, which opens in Bristol at the Passenger Shed before embarking on a UK tour.

The piece follows new student Darrell Rivers as she starts at the eccentric Malory Towers school which is situated on a clifftop in Cornwall against the backdrop of the Second World War. Following the piece's premiere in Bristol the production will visit Cambridge, York, Exeter, Manchester and Oxford.

Loading...

It stars Rebecca Collingwood as Gwendoline Lacey, Mirabelle Gremaud as Irene Bartlett, Vinnie Heaven as Bill Robinson, Izuka Hoyle as Darrell, Renee Lamb as Alicia Johns, Francesca Mills as Sally Hope and Rose Shalloo as Mary Lou Atkinson.

Co-produced by Rice's company Wise Children with York Theatre Royal in association with Bristol Old Vic, Malory Towers has set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth, sound and video by Simon Baker and original music by Ian Ross.

The piece runs in Bristol until 18 August.