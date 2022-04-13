Kerry Ellis, Bonnie Langford and more in Anything Goes – first look

Production photos have been released for the tour and London run of Anything Goes.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival is currently on tour at Bristol Hippodrome before visiting Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester – and after that will return to the Barbican from June.

Appearing in the upcoming tour will be Denis Lawson, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow, Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Haydn Oakley and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Carly Mercedes Dyer, alongside Carl Au as Luke, Trev Neo as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Cornelius Clarke as Ship's Purser.

The ensemble will include Jessica Buckby, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jacob Fisher, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Eu Jin Hwang, David Kar-Hing Lee, Billie-Kay, Sammy Kelly, Anna McGarahan, Perry O'Dea, Tom Partridge, Christopher Short, Jack Wilcox and Alexandra Wright and swings Josh Barnett, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca and Emily Ormiston.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, musical supervisor is Stephen Ridley, set designer is Derek McLane, costume designer is Jon Morrell, lighting designer is Hugh Vanstone, sound designer is Jonathan Deans and casting is by Serena Hill, with hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

The company

© Marc Brenner

Bonnie Langford

© Marc Brenner

Bonnie Langford, Nicole-Lily Baisden and cast

© Marc Brenner

Denis Lawson

© Marc Brenner

Gabrielle Cocca, Alexandra Wright, Kerry Ellis, Billie-Kay, Jessica Buckby

© Marc Brenner

Jessica Buckby, Alexandra Wright, Kerry Ellis, Billie-Kay, Gabrielle Cocca

© Marc Brenner

Kerry Ellis

© Marc Brenner

Kerry Ellis and cast

© Marc Brenner

Kerry Ellis and cast

© Marc Brenner

Kerry Ellis and Denis Lawson

© Marc Brenner

Kerry Ellis and Denis Lawson

© Marc Brenner

Samuel Edwards and Nicole-Lily Baisden

© Marc Brenner