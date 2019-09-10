John Barrowman to embark on Christmas UK tour

John Barrowman returns this winter for a UK tour of his solo show A Fabulous Christmas.

The singer will open at Bristol Hippodrome on 30 November, before travelling to The SEC Armadillo, Glasgow on 1 December; the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester on 2 December; the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London on 5 December; the Harrogate Convention Centre on 6 December; Portsmouth Guildhall on 9 December; Sheffield City Hall on 12 December, and New Theatre Oxford on 14 December.

A Fabulous Christmas will also be released as an album – Barrowman comments, "It's been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks. I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I've put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most fabulous time of the year. I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride, while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favourite songs from that time. I can't wait to be back out there meeting more fans during this festive Christmas tour."

Born in Glasgow, Barrowman first rose to prominence playing opposite Elaine Paige in Anything Goes at the National Theatre in 1989. He has since starred in West End productions of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard, reprising the role of Joe Gillis on Broadway. He most recently appeared in the West End as Albin/ Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles in 2009.

Tickets go on sale on 20 September at 10:00.