Gwen Taylor to star in The Croft world premiere

Gwen Taylor will star in the world premiere of The Croft, it has been announced.

The Ali Milles thriller is based on a true story and will tour the UK from 22 January, opening at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham.

The Croft is set in the remote Scottish Highlands village of Coillie Ghille, where three women's lives from different eras are intertwined by the croft's dark history.

Taylor will play Enid and is best known for her TV roles in Barbara, Coronation Street and A Bit of A Do, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA Award. Theatre credits include Allelujah!, The Slaves of Solitude, Driving Miss Daisy, Calendar Girls and Top Girls. She is currently touring the UK in The Lady Vanishes.

The actor will be joined on stage by Caroline Harker (Pride and Prejudice) as Suzanne/Ruth, Lucy Doyle (Vienna 1934 – Munich 1938) as Laura/Eilene, David Cain (Mission of Honour) as David/Alec and Simon Roberts (Witness For The Prosecution) as Tom/Patrick.

Philip Frankes directs the production, with design by Adrian Linford, lighting by Chris Davey and sound by Max Pappenheim. The show is produced by The Original Theatre Company (The Habit of Art, The Night Watch, Birdsong) and will play in Derby, Perth, Darlington, Southend, Cambridge, Croydon, Mold, Richmond, Eastbourne and Coventry.