Cyrano at Bristol Old Vic casting announced

The cast has been announced for Tom Morris' production Cyrano at Bristol Old Vic.

The piece, adapted from Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac by Peter Oswald (Mary Stuart) opens at the venue on 12 October and runs until 16 November. It will star Tristan Sturrock (Peter Pan) as Cyrano, alongside Felix Hayes (A Monster Calls) as De Guiche, Miltos Yerolemou (Game of Thrones) as Raguneau, Patrycja Kujawska (Dead Dog in a Suitcase) as Christian, Guy Hughes (Twelfth Night) as Le Bret, Giles King (Tristan and Yseult) and Sara Powell (The Crucible) as Roxane.

Rostand's play is about the swashbuckling and talented duellist Cyrano, who falls in love in the most unhelpful way possible with his cousin Roxane.

It has costume and set design by Ti Green, lighting by Richard Howell, composition by Adrian Sutton and sound design by Dan Jones.