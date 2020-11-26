Bristol placed in tier three – with venues now unable to open on 2 December

Bristol has been placed in the highest "tier three", it has been revealed by the UK government.

Live-streamed shows will still be feasible under tier three, as has been the case throughout the existing national lockdown. Venues such as Bristol Old Vic had been forced to stream their scheduled shows for virtual audiences throughout this month.

As it stands, Bristol's socially distanced pantomime will not be able to go ahead before 17 December at the earliest (at which stage lockdown rules will be re-evaluated and may be altered).

The tiers will be reintroduced from 2 December, and then re-evaluated from 16 December (with changes announced on 17 December) every fortnight. We will be providing local updates for areas across England throughout the day, as we receive word from venues. So stay tuned on Twitter and Facebook for more.

