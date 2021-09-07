9 to 5 musical tour – exclusive first look

Production images have been released for the new 9 to 5 tour, which is currently roaming across the nation.

Appearing in the show are Louise Redknapp, Stephanie Chandos, Vivian Panka and Sean Needham, Julia Nagle, Alexander Bartles, Callum Henderson, Clayton Rosa, Demmileigh Foster, Emily Bull, Emily Woodford, Grace Walker, Jon Reynolds, Joshua Lear, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Rebekah Bryant, Ricardo Spriggs, Richard Taylor Woods, Ross Lee Fowkes, Russell Dickson, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Sierra Brewerton and Sonny Grieveson.

It is based on the 1980 film of the same name, and follows a group of friends who tackle their misogynistic boss and implement progressive changes to the workplace, all while singing through a variety of Dolly Parton tunes.

Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser.

The tour has dates through to March 2022, with a selection on sale below.

