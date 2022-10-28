Anna-Jane Casey replaces Mel Giedroyc in Mother Goose with Ian McKellen

Replacement casting has been revealed for Mother Goose, which opens in early December and is to be led by Ian McKellen.

Anna-Jane Casey (Cabaret) will take over the role of The Goose, replacing the previously revealed Mel Giedroyc in the piece.

The show will run at Theatre Royal Brighton from Sat 3 December to Sunday 11 December, before moving to Duke of York's Theatre in the West End (15 December to 29 January 2023) and onto Chichester Festival Theatre (7 to 11 February), Sheffield Lyceum (14 to 18 February), Wolverhampton Grand (22 to 26 February), Liverpool Empire (28 February to 3 March), New Theatre in Oxford (7 to 11 March), Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (22 to 26 March) and Cardiff Millennium Centre (28 March to 1 April). Further venues are to be revealed.

Joining McKellen and Casey will be John Bishop, with the show penned by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street) and directed by Cal McCrystal (One Man, Two Guvnors).

Set and Costume design is by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Prema Mehta, sound design by Ben Harrison and puppet design and creation by Chris Barlow. Casting is by Anne Vosser and the production Manager is Ben Arkell.

The show will also star Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill, Sharon Ballard as Evil Fairy Malignia and Karen Mavundukure as Good Fairy Encanta. The cast also includes Adam Brown, Gabriel Fleary, Richard Leeming and Genevieve Nicole. Mairi Barclay, Becca Francis, Shailan Gohil and Laura Tyrer are also confirmed to join the company.