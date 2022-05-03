The Book Thief musical announced in new Bolton Octagon Theatre season 

The musical version of the hit movie is coming soon

The Book Thief

(© Bolton Octagon)

Bolton Octagon Theatre has unveiled its 2022 season plans, with shows playing from September.

The venue will open its autumn season with the world premiere of the musical version of Markus Zusak's seminal 2005 text The Book Thief, directed by the venue's artistic director Lotte Wakeham.

Written by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald, it is set in 1930s Nazi Germany and follows young orphan Liesel as she enters a dangerous game of book thievery. Music and lyrics are by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, with a full creative team still to be announced. It runs from 17 September to 15 October.

After this, the venue will stage a co-production of Emma Rice's version of Brief Encounter, alongside Stephen Joseph Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, with dates from 20 October to 5 November.

The festive season will see new associate director Georgia Murphy direct a musical adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, penned by Kate Ferguson and Susannah Pearse.

Wrapping up the season will be Bill Naughton’s '60s-set classic play Spring and Port Wine, which follows a family's collapse over the course of a weekend.

Sign up for our newsletters for more