The Addams Family musical UK tour releases new trailer

A brand new trailer has been released for The Addams Family musical, which will continue its UK tour in Milton Keynes from 11 January 2022.

Appearing in the show are Joanne Clifton (Morticia Addams), Cameron Blakely (Gomez Addams), Scott Paige (Uncle Fester), Kingsley Morton (Wednesday Addams), Grant McIntyre (Pugsley Addams), Valda Aviks (Grandma), Sean Kingsley (Mal Beineke), Kara Lane (Alice Beineke), Ahmed Hamad (Lucas Beineke), and Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett (sharing the role of Lurch), alongside Jessica Keable, Sario Solomon, Ying Ue Li, Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman.

Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

The tour is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker, musical direction by Bob Broad and casting by Jane Deitch.

It is currently scheduled to run until 11 June 2022, with tickets on sale below.



