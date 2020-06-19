Something Rotten! musical UK premiere postponed as Birmingham Rep delays reopening

Birmingham Rep has postponed a number of productions in its autumn and winter season including the UK premiere of hit musical Something Rotten!.

With book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick, the piece follows two brothers in the late 16th century who try and outshine legendary playwright William Shakespeare. The musical originally ran on Broadway in 2015, and was nominated for ten Tony Awards.

It was originally meant to have its UK premiere at the venue and run from 8 to 31 October. It will now be moved to 2021, with further dates to be confirmed.

The theatre's artistic drirector Foley will direct the production, which will also feature Six choreographer Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with casting to be announced.

The following productions have also been postponed so far: Breakfast on Pluto, Calmer, Bright Places, Life Is No Laughing Matter, Noughts And Crosses and seven methods of killing kylie jenner

Foley said: "We are disappointed that a number of our autumn season productions are unable to go ahead as planned – in particular I was excited to be directing my first show at The REP. However, we are working hard to ensure we can still bring these brilliant shows to our stages and to Birmingham audiences in the not too distant future."

You can also donate and support the Rep during what is obviously an awful and precarious time.