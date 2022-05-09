Playboy of the West Indies musical – cast and first listen revealed

Have a first listen to the new musical version of Playboy of the West Indies, with the original piece penned by Mustapha Matura and based on The Playboy Of The Western World.

The show, which is set in a little fishing village in Trinidad, has music composed by Ishmael and Le Gendre, with lyrics by Clement Ishmael, Nicolas Kent, Dominique Le Gendre and Matura. It is directed by Ishmael, Kent and Le Gendre.

Leading the cast are Durone Stokes (Dreamgirls) as Ken and Nicole Sawyerr (Much Ado About Nothing) as Peggy.

Also joining the production are Elizabeth Ayodele, Guy Burgess, McCallam Connell, Derek Elroy, Nathaniel Morrison, Neil Patterson, Gleanne Purcell-Brown, Rachel Summers, Chris Tummings and Angela Wynter.

The full creative team includes choreographer and movement director Ingrid Mackinnon, set designer Michael Taylor, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Matt Eagland, sound designer Tony Gayle, musical director Ian Oakley, casting director Debbie O'Brien, production manager Sam Paterson and voice and dialect coach Simone Sauphanor.

It runs at the Birmingham Rep from 10 June to 2 July.