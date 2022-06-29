Once the Musical makes regional debut with a brand new production

Once is heading to the Midlands for its regional debut later this year!

The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical will be re-imagined with a new immersive design at The Hub at St Mary's in Lichfield for a four-week run.

New theatre company, Let Me In, has made accessibility its focus, offering a range of "Pay What You Can" and relaxed performances, with director Christopher Buckle saying: "We are so blessed to have the opportunity to bring this beautifully human story to the Midlands in this brand new, regional debut. To be working with a cast and creative team with this level of talent, creativity and passion is exhilarating, and we promise that this will be Once as you have never seen it before.

"We also wanted to ensure our production stays true to the message at its core," Buckle continues. "As well as the experiences Glen and Marketa had that translated so beautifully to the stage and screen. To do this, we designed a range of accessible performances in an effort to ensure that anyone who wants to experience Once, will have opportunities to do so. We believe that theatre has both the potential and responsibility to support the strengthening of communities and in actively fighting against injustices that provide a select few in society opportunities that should be accessible to everyone."

Based on the Oscar-winning 2006 film, the musical tells the story of two disenfranchised artists, drawn together by their shared love of music. It features a book by Enda Walsh (Lazarus) and a score by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova (The Frames).

Leading the cast will be Luchi Carmignani and Phil King as Girl and Guy respectively and the production will also feature designs by Imogen Melhuish, musical direction by Ewan Steady and movement direction by Hatty Allen.

Once runs in Lichfield from 26 August until 17 September 2022.