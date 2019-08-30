Martin Shaw to star in Gaslight tour

Martin Shaw will star in a new tour of Gaslight, it has been announced.

Patrick Hamilton's 1938 thriller will be revived in a production directed by Olivier Award nominee Lucy Bailey and designed by Olivier Award winner William Dudley. It has lighting by Chris Davey and sound by Mic Pool.

Shaw, who has previously appeared in shows like 12 Angry Men and Inspector George Gently and The Professionals, will be joined by James Wilby, Mary Chater and Georgia Clarke-Day in the piece.

Gaslight opens at Theatre Royal Windsor on 17 September 2019 and then move to The Alexandra Theatre Birmingham, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guildford, Theatre Royal Bath and New Theatre Peterborough prior to a West End run.